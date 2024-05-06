Greater Chennai Corporation issues notice to owner of 2 rottweilers that bit 5-year-old girl

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has issued notice to the owner of two pet dogs which bit a 5-year-old child at Thousand Lights on Sunday.

The corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan stated the owner did not get a pet licence from the local body and inquiry will be conducted regarding the dogs vaccinations details at the earliest.

While speaking to the media, the commissioner said, "Since the owners are not in the city we could not get any details from them. The two dogs belong under the banned ferocious dogs list by the Central government recently. The pet owner has only got a license from the Kennel club of India, however, the pet licence from the corporation is compulsory to track the dog's vaccination details."

He further mentioned that the child has been admitted at the private hospital and surgery performed.

The health status has been monitored. There are various challenges faced by the civic body while catching stray dogs for animal birth control surgeries and immunization as there are many rules from the animal welfare board which are stringent.

"Apart from anti-rabies for stray dogs we have been vaccinating with six in one vaccine, and deworming provided for the dogs. It is important for the owners to vaccinate their pet dogs and get a licence from the corporation," stated the commissioner.

Meanwhile, the GCC has planned to install green shelters giving shade for the public following the meteorological department predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to record around 40 degree Celsius in the city.

Due to gusty winds the process to set up the shelter was delayed. Now, steps have been taken to provide strong shelter.

"The green shelters will be installed in 10 places including Rajamuthaiah Salai, EVR Periyar Road Junction, Valluvar kottam high road, New Avadi Road and Anna Nagar Roundtana with police approval in the next three days," added Radhakrishnan.