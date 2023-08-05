Grandmom tries to save teenager from snapped HT line, dies

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old woman died and her grandson was injured after an overhead power cable snapped and fell on them while they were fetching water from the roadside tank, on Friday near Thirukalukundram.

The deceased was identified as Sulochana of Ambedkar Nagar in Thirukalukundram. On Friday morning, Sulochana and her grandson Sabarivasan (13) went to the tank on their street to fetch water. Police said when they were filling water, an overhead high-tension cable snapped and fell Sabarivasan.

Sulochana tried to save her grandson and both of them suffered shock and fell unconscious on the road. The onlookers who noticed the incident immediately alerted the police and the Tangedco substation.

Based on information, a team from the local police station and Tangedco staff visited the spot. After turning off the power supply, they took the woman and boy to the private hospital nearby where Sulochana was declared brought dead. Sabarivasan, who was injured after suffering an electric shock, was referred to the Chengalpattu GH. The Thirukalukundram police sent the body for post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.

According to the residents in the locality, the overhead power cables in many places in the area are in a weak condition. They had complained to the officials many times seeking them to replace the cables but no steps were taken so far, alleged the public.