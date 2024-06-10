Govt teacher murdered by armed gang in Ramanathapuram

CHENNAI: A 51-year-old teacher Kannan, who was employed in K. Pappankulam panchayat union primary school in Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district was allegedly murdered by an armed gang.

He succumbed to injuries on the spot.

The incident occured when the ill fated teacher was on his way to the school.

The gang which followed the teacher, who was moving on his bike, intercepted the vehicle before hacking him to death.

To conceal their identity, the assailants wore helmets.

Kamuthi police inspected the spot and held enquiries.

Preliminary enquiries revealed that the teacher was also a realtor. Previous enmity was suspected behind the murder, sources said.