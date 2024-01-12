Govt school alumni chip in with snacks to ensure ‘all pass’

CHENNAI: Taking a leaf out of the free midday meal and breakfast schemes, a group of former students of the Pallavaram government school have started providing snacks every day to students who attend special classes after school hours.

They believe this would encourage students to attend special classes and ensure that the school achieved 100 per cent pass in board exams.

There are about 350 students in Class 10 and 12 at the Maraimalai Adigal Government Higher Secondary School in Pallavaram. In the recent half-yearly examination, more than 85 per cent of the students passed in all the subjects. However, to bring it up to 100 per cent pass, the teachers decided to conduct special classes till 6 pm every day.

Now, to encourage the students, a group of alumni joined together and started to provide evening snacks for the students so that they can be active in the evening and study well. The children were provided healthy foods, avoiding oily and junk foods. The former students said they would continue to provide healthy snacks till the public exam begins, and expressed hope that the students would make them and the school proud by achieving 100 per cent pass percentage.