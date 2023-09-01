Govt officials from Telangana visit city to study CM’s breakfast scheme

CHENNAI: After taking keen interest in the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme, the officials of Telangana State visited Chennai to overview the operations of the scheme and also interacted with the students on Thursday.

The Tamil Nadu government on August 25 expanded the CM’s breakfast scheme to all primary government schools. Through this initiative, over 17 lakhs students will benefit in 31,008 government schools. The first phase of the scheme was implemented on September 15, 2022 at 1,543 primary schools for 1.14 lakh students.

Hence, taking a special note of the scheme, a number of top officials from Telangana visited government schools to learn how the breakfast scheme has been implemented.

On Thursday, the top officials including Smita Sabharwal, secretary to the CM of Telangana, Christina Z Chongthu, secretary of tribal welfare department, Kruna Vakati secretary to the education department, Priyankaa Varghese Officer of Special Duty (OSD) and Bharati Hollikeri special secretary had first hand knowledge of the scheme.

K Elambhavath, the coordinating officer of the CM’s Breakfast scheme, detailed the implementation of the scheme to the officials.

Subsequently, the Telangana officials visited various government schools including the panchayat union school in Azhinjivakkam, Tiruvallur. The officials also visited the central kitchen for the breakfast scheme in Royapuram. Later, the officials also interacted with the students, the beneficiaries of the breakfast scheme.