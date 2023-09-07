Govt depts to have a say in comprehensive mobility plan

CHENNAI: All departments linked with the mobility aspect of the metropolis will have a say in the preparation of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), as the State government has directed the departments to nominate nodal officers to provide inputs and expectations while preparing the CMP.

The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) is preparing the CMP, while the departments concerned are Greater Chennai Corporation,

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Highways Department, Southern Railway, National Highway Authority of India, Chennai Metro Rail Limited and others.

According to a source, State Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena reviewed the CMP preparation a few days ago, in which officials from all departments participated.

“During the meeting, Meena instructed officials to appoint nodal officers to coordinate with CUMTA while preparing for CMP and share their requirements,” the source said.

Apart from appointing nodal officials, CUMTA and the concerned department have been directed not to go overboard and propose projects that are not possible to implement.

Moreover, instructions have been given to consider ongoing and future Metro Rail projects while recommending projects in the CMP.

The CMP will be prepared in such a way that it would ensure integration with the Third Master Plan, which will be prepared by CMDA. In 2018, the Chennai Metro Rail had prepared a CMP for 30 years till 2048.

However, it covered only the metropolitan area of around 1,189 sq km. The present CMA will cover extended areas (5,904 sq km).

Meanwhile, the CUMTA has made arrangements to conduct a mobility survey in the city to understand the travel pattern of its residents, their priorities and requirements.

“The findings will be incorporated in the CMP. The survey will commence in a few days,” an official said.

The mobility survey includes household surveys, classified cordon survey, public transport frequency occupancy survey, parking survey, public transport passenger on board survey, origin-destination survey, speed and delay surveys terminal area survey, pedestrian survey, and updation of road network inventory.

Under the household survey, 50,000 homes in the metropolis will be visited. Out of which, 30,000 will be in the present CMA limits which extend up to 1,189 sq km.