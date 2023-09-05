Govt bus rams lorry, six including crew injured

CHENNAI: Six passengers were injured after the government bus they were travelling on rammed into a lorry on the National Highway near Maduranthagam on Monday.

The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus from Koyambedu was heading to Tiruchy on Monday morning when the accident happened. There were 38 passengers on board, said officials.

Around 8.30 am, when the bus was proceeding on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway near Maduranthagam, the driver tried to overtake a lorry. But he lost control and the vehicle rammed into the lorry.

The accident left the bus driver, conductor and four passengers with injuries. They were immediately rushed to the Maduranthagam GH, and from there, they were shifted to the Chengalpattu GH. The Maduranthagam police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.

Following the accident, vehicle traffic was affected on the National Highway for a while on Monday morning.