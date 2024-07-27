Governor Ravi offers condolences to deceased news anchor Sowdarya's family

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Friday expressed his deepest condolences over the death of popular news anchor Sowndarya Amudhamozhi.

Taking to X, the Governor penned a heartfelt condolence message for the anchor's family and said, "I am deeply saddened by anchor Sowdarya's passing. She was a bright and excellent news anchor. My condolences to her family."

Sowndarya, hailing from Kallakurichi, made her mark in the news field by becoming a sought after anchor in a private Tamil news channel.

Sadly, she was diagnosed with cancer a year ago and was taking treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.

As there were multiple procedures involved, several members of the media community and well wishers came forward to help her financially.

It may be noted that chief minister M K Stalin also offered Rs 5 lakhs aid to support her treatment.

However, despite best efforts, the anchor breathed her last on Friday after a six month battle with cancer.