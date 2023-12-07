Governor, CM and leaders pay homage to Ambedkar

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of various political parties on Wednesday paid rich tributes to the Architect of Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

Governor Ravi paid floral tributes to a portrait of Dr Ambedkar at Raj Bhavan to mark the occasion.

Chief Minister Stalin took to social media to pay rich tributes to the Father and Architect of the Indian Constitution and termed him as a ‘New Age Buddha,’ who ushered in equality through Constitution.

Stalin said Dr Ambedkar hit at the root cause of discrimination in India (caste divide) and praised him as the ‘New-age Buddha’ who ushered in equality by the means of Constitution.

Chief Minister Stalin said he vows to work towards achieving secularism against all ‘hurdles and machinations’ on the death anniversary of Ambedkar. Leaders of various political parties in the state also paid floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar and hailed him as ‘Champion of Social Harmony.’

Arjun Sampath, 4 others arrested in Madurai

Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) leader Arjun Sampath and four others were arrested in Madurai on Wednesday as several cadres of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Tamil Puligal vehemently objected to their attempt to pay tributes to the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Tallakulam outpost. Unrelenting to the heavy sloganeering, the HMK leader deliberately stepped up near the statue.

A team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, A Pradeep, Madurai City (South) held talks to pacify the crowd. The police then secured the HMK leader and four others as preventive arrest and released them.