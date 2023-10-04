Goods train derails near Kanchi stn, no casualties

CHENNAI: A goods train derailed and stopped after hitting a tree near the Kancheepuram railway station on Tuesday. No casualties were reported.

A goods train from Karnataka reached the Kancheepuram old railway station on Tuesday at around 6 pm. The train had 42 carriages and was loaded with steel products that were used in factories.

When the train was about to leave for the unloading spot at the Kancheepuram railway station, the engine guard started to take the train in reverse. During that time, the train went out of control, derailed and rammed the compound wall of the station. Then it hit the tree on the roadside and stopped after crashing on to a few bikes.

The railway staff and the police personnel who rushed to the spot found that there were no casualties. Luckily, the railway gates were closed during the incident.

The Chengalpattu railway police and the railway officials from Chennai visited the spot and are inquiring into the accident. Cops are questioning the engine guard and the staff who would guide the train while it was being reversed.