Gold price surges massively by ₹600/sovereign, Middle East tensions to spike price more

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold has increased by Rs 600 per sovereign and is being sold at the cost of Rs 54,840/sovereign.

Accordingly, per gram of gold is increased by Rs 75 and is sold at Rs 6,855.

The price of gold has been fluctuating and since last month the gold price has risen rapidly and crossed Rs 50,000 mark.

It is also reported that Gold prices might surge following the outbreak of conflict between Iran and Israel.

Indian markets may see heightened volatility in the upcoming week on account of geopolitical conflict heating up in the Middle East.

Iran, on April 13, launched attacks against Israel, escalating the long-standing tensions between the two nations and increasing the risks of a regional war.