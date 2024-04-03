Gold price surges by Rs70/gram, sovereign now costs Rs 52,000 in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold has increased by Rs Rs 560 per sovereign and is sold at Rs 52,000 on Wednesday.

Gold price continues its historic hit in the recent days and it has further increased today.

Accordingly, the rise in price per gram of Gold is Rs 70, taking 1 gram of gold is sold at Rs 6,500.

Silver price rose by Rs 2/gram and being sold at Rs 84 per gram.