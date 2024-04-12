Gold price surge by Rs 80/gram; hits fresh record high of Rs 54,440/ sovereign

CHENNAI: The price of 22-carat gold on Friday has increased by Rs 640 per sovereign with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 54,440/sovereign.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has hit all-time high in recent times, increasing the price of gold only further.

Accordingly, the price of gold per gram is Rs 80 and being sold at Rs 6,805/gram.

Silver price jumps by Rs 1.50/gram and sold at Rs 90 per gram.