Begin typing your search...

Gold price spikes by Rs 680 per sovereign in Chennai

Following this, the price has increased tremendously today and it has risen up to 2,200. It is also said that the price of gold is likely to cross Rs 50,000 per sovereign in the coming months.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 March 2024 6:46 AM GMT
Gold price spikes by Rs 680 per sovereign in Chennai
X

Representative image

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 680 per sovereign and sold at the rate of Rs 48,120. Accordingly, per gram of gold is increased by 85 and sold at Rs 6,015

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has increased tremendously today and it has risen up to 2,200. It is also said that the price of gold is likely to cross Rs 50,000 per sovereign in the coming months.

Also, Silver rose by Rs 1.20per gram and sold at Rs 78.20

ChennaiChennai gold rateChennai gold priceGold priceSilver priceSilver rate
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X