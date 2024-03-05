Gold price spikes by Rs 680 per sovereign in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 680 per sovereign and sold at the rate of Rs 48,120. Accordingly, per gram of gold is increased by 85 and sold at Rs 6,015

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has increased tremendously today and it has risen up to 2,200. It is also said that the price of gold is likely to cross Rs 50,000 per sovereign in the coming months.

Also, Silver rose by Rs 1.20per gram and sold at Rs 78.20