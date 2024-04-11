Gold price spikes by ₹20/gram, now costs Rs 53,800 in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 160 per sovereign and sold at the cost of Rs 53,800.

Accordingly, per gram of gold is increased by Rs 20 and sold at Rs 6,725.

Silver Price has decreased by Rs 0.50 per gram and sold at Rs 88.50 per gram.

The price of gold has been fluctuating since last year march. Gold price on Wednesday increased by Rs 280 per sovereign, and it also continues to rise today.