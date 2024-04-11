Begin typing your search...

Gold price spikes by ₹20/gram, now costs Rs 53,800 in Chennai

The price of gold has been fluctuating since last year march. Gold price on Wednesday increased by Rs 280 per sovereign, and it also continues to rise today.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|11 April 2024 6:04 AM GMT
Gold price spikes by ₹20/gram, now costs Rs 53,800 in Chennai
X

Gold Jewellery (File Photo)

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 160 per sovereign and sold at the cost of Rs 53,800.

Accordingly, per gram of gold is increased by Rs 20 and sold at Rs 6,725.

Silver Price has decreased by Rs 0.50 per gram and sold at Rs 88.50 per gram.

The price of gold has been fluctuating since last year march. Gold price on Wednesday increased by Rs 280 per sovereign, and it also continues to rise today.

ChennaiGoldSilver priceGold price in chennai
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X