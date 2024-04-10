Gold price rises by ₹35/gram, sovereign now costs ₹53,640

CHENNAI: The price of 22-carat gold on Wednesday has increased by Rs 280 per sovereign with yellow metal being sold at Rs 53,640/sovereign.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has hit all-time high in recent times, increasing the price of gold only further.

Accordingly, the price of gold per gram is increased by Rs 35 and being sold at Rs 6,705/gram.

Silver price also has been spiked by Rs 1/gram and is sold at Rs 89/gram and 1 kg bar silver is sold at Rs. 89,000.

The demand for gold in the domestic market is fuelled by the need for the precious metal in marriages.

However, jewellers feel the soaring gold prices may dampen this demand.

This is also reflected in the declining imports of the precious metal, according to them.