Gold price increases by Rs 80/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,700 in Chennai on June 20

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold increased by Rs 80 per sovereign on Thursday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,600 per sovereign in the city today.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 10 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,700.

The price of silver increased by Rs 1.50 and being sold at Rs 97.10 per gram.