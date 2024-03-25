Gold price increases by Rs 160 per sovereign in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold has increases by Rs.160 per sovereign.

Accordingly, 1 sovereign of gold on Chennai on Monday costs Rs.49,640.

Gold prices in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has increased from yesterday.

The price of gold has spiked by Rs.20 per gram and a gram costs Rs.6,205.

Accordingly, Silver price also increased by 30 paise taking a gram to cost Rs.80.80 and 1 Kg silver costs Rs.80,800.