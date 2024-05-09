Gold price falls by Rs120 per sovereign in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold has reduced by Rs 120 per sovereign and sold at Rs 52,920.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has reduced today.

Accordingly, the fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 15, taking 1 gram of gold to be sold at Rs 6,615.

Silver prices rose by 20 paise to trade at Rs 88.70 per gram.