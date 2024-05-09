Gold price falls by Rs120 per sovereign in Chennai

Begin typing your search...

9 May 2024
CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold has reduced by Rs 120 per sovereign and sold at Rs 52,920.

Accordingly, the fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 15, taking 1 gram of gold to be sold at Rs 6,615.

Silver prices rose by 20 paise to trade at Rs 88.70 per gram.

