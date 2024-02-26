Gold price falls by Rs 80 per sovereign in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold decreased by Rs 80 per sovereign and is sold at Rs 46,480.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has further decreased today.

Accordingly, the price per gram of gold is decreased by Rs 10 and being sold at Rs 5,810.

Similarly, Silver prices fell by Rs 0.40 and one gram of silver is sold for Rs 76.