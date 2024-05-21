Gold price falls by Rs 320/sovereign; gram costs Rs 6,860 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of 22-carat gold in Chennai has reduced today by Rs 320 per sovereign and is being sold at Rs 54,860. On Monday, it was sold at Rs 55,200 in Chennai.

Gold prices have been fluctuating for the past few days in Tamil Nadu.

Yesterday, 1 gram of gold was sold at Rs 6,900. The rate today has decreased by Rs 40 to Rs 6,860.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has decreased by Rs 2 per gram from yesterday and is being sold at Rs 99.