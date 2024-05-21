Gold price falls by Rs 320/sovereign; gram costs Rs 6,860 in Chennai

Begin typing your search...

21 May 2024
Visuals from a Gold Showroom in Chennai (File)

CHENNAI: The price of 22-carat gold in Chennai has reduced today by Rs 320 per sovereign and is being sold at Rs 54,860. On Monday, it was sold at Rs 55,200 in Chennai.

Yesterday, 1 gram of gold was sold at Rs 6,900. The rate today has decreased by Rs 40 to Rs 6,860.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has decreased by Rs 2 per gram from yesterday and is being sold at Rs 99.

