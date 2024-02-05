Gold price falls by Rs 160 per sovereign

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold has reduced by Rs 160 per sovereign and sold at Rs 46,800 per sovereign.

Gold prices have been fluctuating for the past few days. In this case, the price of gold has declined further.

The fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 20 and is sold at Rs 5,850 per gram.

A gram of silver in Chennai falls by 30 paise and costs Rs 76.70 per gram.