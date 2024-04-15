Begin typing your search...
Gold price dips by Rs 65/gram, now costs Rs 54,320 in Chennai
Accordingly, the drop of gold per gram is Rs 65 and being sold at Rs 6,790/gram.
CHENNAI: The price of 22-carat gold on Monday has decreased by Rs 520 per sovereign with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 54,320/sovereign.
Gold price in Tamil Nadu has fallen today after hitting all-time high records in recent days.
Similarly, silver price falls by Rs 0.50/gram and sold at Rs 89.50 per gram.
