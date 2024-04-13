Gold price dips by Rs 25/gram,sovereign now costs Rs 54,240 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of 22-carat gold on Saturday has decreased by Rs 200 per sovereign with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 54,240/sovereign.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has fallen today after hitting all-time high records in recent days.

Accordingly, the drop of gold per gram is Rs 25 and being sold at Rs 6,780/gram.

Similarly, silver price falls by Rs 1/gram and sold at Rs 89 per gram.

The retail price of gold in India, often referred to as the gold rate, is the final cost per unit weight that customers pay when purchasing gold.

This price is influenced by several factors beyond the inherent value of the metal itself.

Gold is highly important in India because of its cultural significance, its value for investment, and its traditional role in weddings and festivals.