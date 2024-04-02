Gold price dips by Rs 25/gram, sovereign now costs ₹51,440 in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold has decreased by Rs 200 per sovereign and is sold at Rs 51,440 on Tuesday.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu dipped after hitting all-time high record in the recent days.

Accordingly, the fall in price per gram of Gold is Rs 25, taking 1 gram of gold is sold at Rs 6,430.

Silver price rose by 40 paise/gram and being sold at Rs 82 per gram.