Gold price closes to 50k in Chennai: Check here
Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has increased tremendously today.
CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 760 per sovereign and sold at the rate of Rs 49,880. Accordingly, per gram of gold is increased by Rs 95 and sold at Rs 6,235 .
