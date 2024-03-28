Gold dearer by Rs 35 per gram in Chennai; costs 50K per sovereign

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold has increases by Rs.280 per sovereign.

The price of Gold has been fluctuating for the past few days. There has been a spike of Rs. 35 per gram taking a gram cost Rs.6,250

Accordingly, 1 sovereign of Gold in Chennai on Thursday Rs.50,000.

Silver prices have also increased by 30 paise taking a gram to cost Rs.80.50 and 1 kg silver is priced at Rs. 80,500 .