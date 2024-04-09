Biker duo snatches gold chain from cop’s wife in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old woman, wife of a police head constable, was relieved of her four sovereign gold chains by a biker duo who trailed her two-wheeler on the Chengai Sivam bridge near Perambur on Monday.

The victim, S. Suhasini, was returning home after attending the funeral of a relative when she was robbed, police investigations revealed.

Her husband, Sureshbabu, a head constable, is now attached to the traffic control room. The couple lived at Otteri police quarters, according to officials.

On Monday, Suhasini left home in her two-wheeler and then took the train to Putlur to attend the funeral of a relative.

On returning to Chennai, she took her two-wheeler from the parking area of Perambur Loco Works and was riding back home when the incident happened.

“The duo who were on a motorcycle had trailed Suhasini, and the pillion rider snatched her chain,” a police official said.

The woman did not suffer any injuries, police said. Based on her complaint, Otteri Police have registered a case and are investigating.