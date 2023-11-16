Gold, cash stolen from Sembakkam house; probe on

CHENNAI: Unidentified intruders decamped with 54 sovereign gold ornaments and Rs two lakh cash from a house in Sembakkam on Wednesday.

The resident, Sathyamoorthy (50) of VGP Pon Nagar in Sembakkam near Selaiyur, had gone to their native in Perambalur to celebrate Deepavali with his family during the incident.

Selaiyur police during probe found that the intruders had left their equipment on the terrace. The police are trying to identify the intruders with the help of CCTV.











