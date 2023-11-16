Begin typing your search...

Gold, cash stolen from Sembakkam house; probe on

Selaiyur police during probe found that the intruders had left their equipment on the terrace.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Nov 2023 12:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-16 00:01:08.0  )
Gold, cash stolen from Sembakkam house; probe on
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Unidentified intruders decamped with 54 sovereign gold ornaments and Rs two lakh cash from a house in Sembakkam on Wednesday.

The resident, Sathyamoorthy (50) of VGP Pon Nagar in Sembakkam near Selaiyur, had gone to their native in Perambalur to celebrate Deepavali with his family during the incident.

Selaiyur police during probe found that the intruders had left their equipment on the terrace. The police are trying to identify the intruders with the help of CCTV.




RobberytheftGold robbery
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X