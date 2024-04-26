Gold bars found dumped inside dustbin of Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials recovered 1.2 kgs of gold worth Rs 90 lakhs from the dustbin inside the restroom of the Chennai Airport International Terminal on Friday.

The contract labourers were cleaning the toilet at the arrival of the International Terminal on Friday morning.

The staff noticed a package inside the dustbin and they alerted the airport manager.

Soon the CISF who visited the spot checked the package using a metal detector and after confirming nothing suspicious they opened the package and found gold bars in it.

The officers handed the gold to the customs officials and the customs found four gold bars weighing 1.2 kgs worth Rs 90 lakhs.

The officers suspect that a smuggler might have brought the gold in the Dubai flight and in fear of being caught he left the package in the dustbin and escaped from the airport.

The customs have registered a case and are trying to identify the smuggler with the help of CCTV.