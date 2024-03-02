GO issued to form Thiruvonam as a new taluk in Thanjavur

CHENNAI: The state revenue and disaster management department has issued a government order to form Thiruvonam as a new taluk in Thanjavur district.



A government release said that chief minister MK Stalin announced the formation of Thiruvonam taluk by reorganising Orathanadu and Pattukottai taluks during the 2022-2023 budget session.

"Residents of several villages in Thiruvonam union in Orathanadu taluk had to travel 34 kilometers to avail government services like community certificates, income and nativity certificates, patta and others. Due to this, the residents are incurring travel expenses. Moreover they have to spend a whole day, " the release added.

The release said that the plight of the residents came to the knowledge of the chief minister and decided to resolve the issues.

"The chief minister has directed to form Thiruvonam taluk by including Kalavapatti, Sillathur, Thirunellur, and Vengarai firkas and 45 revenue villages. Based on the direction, the revenue and disaster management department has issued a government order, " the release said.