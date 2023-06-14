GLPSS programme on entrepreneurship held

CHENNAI: Great Lakes Institute of Management (GLIM), Chennai, in collaboration with PS Senior Secondary School, hosted the inaugural event for the twelfth batch of its GLPSS Management and Entrepreneurship programme.

The extensive programme aims to equip the students with the fundamentals of management education, through an interactive pedagogy of theoretical and experiential learning.

The mission of the GLPSS Management & Entrepreneurship programme is grounded in these ideas, as it aims to build up (and develop on) a strong foundation of the fundamentals of management skills in school students, educating the next generation to be competent and successful managers and leaders.

The programme aims to do this with a hundred hours of learning spread over twelve months.

The core curriculum is designed over three aspects -- capstone, functional and foundational -- and will include courses such as Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Capital Markets, and Business Communication (all taught by leading faculty in the field).

It will also include field visits to corporate establishments, guest lectures by management gurus and industry leaders, and focused activities under the entrepreneurship forum to stretch skills of time management and prioritisation. The students will also have a transformational three-day residency at the Great Lakes campus.