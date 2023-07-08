Global Sports City: Semmancheri, Kuthambakkam, Vandalur on CMDA shortlist

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has shortlisted Semmancheri, Kuthambakkam and Vandalur to set up Global Sports City in Chennai.



According to a senior official, Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin chaired a meeting on Thursday during which the pros and cons of each of the sites were explained by the CMDA officials.

It may be noted that the State government had announced in the budget session in March that it would set up a state-of-the-art Global Sports City in Chennai, which would promote the development of sports and help the city emerge as a favoured destination to host prestigious sports events.

The government has announced that the Global Sports City would be set up through the CMDA.

In a social media post, Minister Udhayanidhi said that during a review held to monitor iconic projects of the government, Chief Minister MK Stalin had directed the department to submit report on the progress of Global Sports City project. “Based on this, CMDA submitted a report on the three locations where the facility can be developed,” he said.

As per the proposal, the sports city would have a large stadium, football grounds, athletic tracks, Olympic-size swimming pool, and velodrome, among other facilities. It would also have administrative blocks and accommodation for sportspersons.

The official added that once the location finalised, a detailed project report would be prepared by engaging international experts to construct the sports city.

It may be noted that the CMDA is already constructing bus terminals near Vandalur and Kuthambakkam. Once the sports city is developed, one of these localities will become an international attraction.