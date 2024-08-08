Glitch on Chennai Metro's Blue Line between Airport and Wimco Nagar Depot fixed

CHENNAI: : Due to a technical failure, the frequency of trains between Chennai Airport and Wimco Nagar Depot in the Blue Line of the Chennai Metro Rail had been changed to 18 minutes on Thursday morning.

The glitch was soon rectified and service was restored to normal, the CMRL informed, apologising for the inconvenience caused.

It had also clarified in a post on social media platform X that the glitch hadn't affected service between Wimco Nagar Depot and Tollgate and Airport and Washermanpet station.