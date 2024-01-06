Glass panel breaks in 37-E route bus during journey

CHENNAI: Passengers travelling on Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus route 37E had a harrowing experience when a glass panel above window broke and fell during the journey.

Passengers demanded that the MTC replace the old 37-E bus that connects Kaviarasu Kannadasan Nagar and Iyyappanthangal with a better bus to ensure their safety.

“After the bus started its journey from Kaviarasu Kannadasan Nagar terminus, suddenly one glass panel above the window came off. Women who were standing next to the seated passengers got hold of the glass. If the glass had fallen on them, they would have been seriously injured,” said Murugavel, a Tangedco employee who regularly travels on the bus.

He said that the bus itself was in a bad condition. “It’s a very old bus. We’ve been demanding a replacement with a relatively new one. Most people who take this bus are office-goers as it passes through Vepery Police Commissioner, DPI and Shastry Bhavan,” added Murugavel.

Another passenger lamented that apart from the bad condition of the buses, the buses do not ply on time. “Sometimes, the buses ply one after another. There would not be any bus for long time. We want the MTC to operate them as per the schedule,” the passenger added.

A MTC official said that they would look into the complaint.