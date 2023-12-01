Glad female characters are more prominent in my films, says Nani

CHENNAI: As Nani, Mrunal Thakur-starrer Hi Nanna, is all set to release on December 7, Nani, who was in Chennai recently opened up on the film. He said, “Nanna means Appa in Tamil. Although it’s a love story, it will have a riveting impact on the audience.”

Highlighting more on the story, the actor states, “There is no separate sentiment or different emotions for father and mother’s love. It is a universal language. There have been many movies based on mother’s love, and now we find the domain of father’s love in big numbers.

Talking about his co-star, Mrunal Thakur, the actor says, “As a team, we all believed that Mrunal will be perfect for this role, and she has done a remarkable job. Women are playing pivotal roles in our lives, and I am so glad that female characters have more importance in my films.

This film emphasises the beauty of man-woman relationship, and will be liked by all.” Nani also gives an update on his upcoming venture, stating, “One of my favourite Tamil directors recently narrated a script, which I am excited about. An official announcement of that will be made soon.”

Hi Nanna produced by Vyra Entertainment Mohan Cherukuri and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala, is directed by Shouryuv. The film will have a Pan-Indian release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.