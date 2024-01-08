GIM 2024 : IIT-M and Deakin varsity of Australia launches new joint research academy

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) and Deakin University, Australia on Monday announced the launch of 'IIT-M Deakin University Research Academy' at the Global Investors Meet (GIM 2024) here.

Commenting on this partnership between two premier institutions, Sarah Kirlew, Australian Consul General said, "Knowledge, education and research partnerships are a crucial pillar of the Australia-India relationship. We are proud that Australia has more collaborations with IIT-M than it has with any other country. Deakin and IIT-M have a longstanding partnership and we congratulate them on this significant next step which will generate further cutting-edge research in topics of crucial global importance, including clean energy solutions."

"We shall further strengthen the synergy already achieved between our institutions by continuously exceeding excellence through collaborative research in areas of strategic importance. The academy will help leverage Deakin's strengths of working with industry for optimum research and development in critical areas of smart and sustainable technologies, " said Lain Martin, Vice-Chancellor of Deakin University.

"IIT-M envisions integration of innovation, collaboration and responsible practices to create a sustainable future for the generations to come. I look forward to the far reaching positive outcomes that this academy is sure to generate, " said V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-Madras.

Through collaborative global research projects, joint supervision and meritorious scholarships, this visionary academy will nurture several highly talented graduate research scholars, representing SAARC and ASEAN countries, ready to address and solve pressing global challenges.

Building on over a decade-long collaboration between Deakin University and IIT-M, the research academy will offer a four-year joint PhD program with high-value scholarships, joint supervision by esteemed faculty from both institutions and access to world-class research facilities and resources.

The research academy will also provide for participation in an open innovation ecosystem and research network and the opportunity for collaboration with top industry partners in India and Australia.

The four-year joint PhD program is set to provide exceptional international doctoral training opportunities for early-stage researchers, with the allocation of 30 scholarships in 2024 to scholars from both IIT-M and Deakin university as part of this dynamic partnership.