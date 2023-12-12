Get immersed in artistic world of van gogh

CHENNAI: Chennai is all set to embark on a first-of-its-kind artistic journey. The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience, is an exhibition blending art with technology, giving life to art pieces. This is India’s first 20K lumens projectors immersive art exhibition organised by The Silly Fellows.

This exhibition aims to take the viewers to the world of Vincent Van Gogh. To break the conventional method of showcasing an artwork, in this exhibition, Van Gogh’s paintings will come alive with top-quality projectors. “The concept of an immersive art exhibition emerged from a desire and a need to transform the traditional art-viewing experience into something more engaging and accessible to broader audiences. The goal was to not just bring masterpieces to life but to also allow audiences to step into the artist’s world. The immersive format enhances the emotional and intellectual connection between the viewer and Van Gogh’s extraordinary works, creating a truly memorable encounter with art,” says Sharan John, founder of The Silly Fellows.

To enhance the overall experience that transcends traditional art exhibitions, there will be multiple-themed rooms, including the mesmerising Infinity Room, which offer diverse encounters with Van Gogh’s art. Talking about why Van Gogh’s artworks were selected for the exhibition, Sharan shares, “Van Gogh’s artworks were selected for their profound emotional impact and universal appeal.

His unique use of colour, brushstrokes, and the ability to convey deep emotions resonates across cultures and generations. Van Gogh’s art provides a rich tapestry of human experience, making it an ideal choice for an immersive exhibition that seeks to connect with a broad spectrum of viewers on a personal and emotional level.” He believes that the immersive art exhibition will resonate with aesthetes, experience seekers, content creators, and fans of technology.

Before India, several international cities like Paris, Dubai, London, New York, and Tokyo have hosted similar exhibitions featuring renowned artists. According to Sharan, visitors can engage with the art in a multisensory way, fostering a deeper appreciation for the artist. “The primary aim of this exhibition is to democratise art and make it more accessible to a diverse audience. By combining technology and artistry, we hope to inspire a new generation of art enthusiasts,” he adds.

Sharan feels that the youngsters’ level of interest and curiosity toward art is “remarkable”. He hopes that innovative exhibitions like this will bridge the gap by presenting art in dynamic and accessible ways. “It is essential to recognise and embrace the evolving tastes and preferences of younger audiences, creating an environment where art is celebrated as an integral part of contemporary culture,” remarks the founder.

The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience exhibition will take place at the Express Avenue Mall from January 5-20. Bookings are live for the event.