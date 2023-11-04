Get deepavali ready with these festive hampers

CHENNAI:

GLUTEN-FREE, VEGAN SWEETS TO SAVOUR

Chocolate peanut butter pudding jar from Akimi Gourmet

AkiMi’s Gourmet’s hampers feature speciality treats that are gluten-free, vegan, and sugar-free, catering to a diverse range of dietary preferences. Their hamper baskets are crafted by rural women artisans, who showcase their incredible skill and unwavering dedication.



Each item in these hampers represents a small but significant effort to celebrate an eco-friendly festival while supporting sustainable practices and community empowerment.

AkiMi’s Gourmet offers the Utsav hamper, priced at Rs 2,600, which includes goodies like date walnut cake, amaranth cookies, herbal khawa blend, chocolate peanut butter pudding jar, savoury nuts, and artisanal diyas.

For those with a sweet tooth, AkiMi’s Gourmet presents a Mithai Dabba, priced at Rs 1,600, filled with chocolate fig balls, moong almond balls, creamy cashew tahini bites, and paan-infused truffle balls. To place your order or inquire further, contact them at 75502 82575.

PALM JAGGERY GOODNESS IN SWEET BALLS

Sesame balls from Motherway

Motherway, a Virudhunagar-based confectionery, renowned for its delectable traditional sweets made using palm jaggery, has unveiled its festival hampers.



The Deepavali Mini Combo Gift Box will delight your taste buds with mouthwatering treats, including groundnut sweet balls, black sesame sweet balls, and white sesame balls.

In addition to this, Motherway offers an enticing gift box featuring soft, sumptuous balls made from cashew, badam, and chia. For those seeking healthier snack options, the selection includes snack bars infused with the goodness of peanuts, flaxseeds, and more.

To explore the full range of gifting options, visit their website at motherway.in.

SWEET, SAVOURY GOODIES FOR THIS FESTIVAL

Deepavali box from Mug Cakes

Mug Cakes’ exclusive Deepavali gift box is a delectable assortment that promises to elevate your festive celebrations. Inside the Mug Cakes gift box, you’ll discover an array of sweet and savoury delights, including pistachio rasamalai cookie sandwich, coffee tart, gulab jamun doughnut, motichoor ladoo cheesecake, jaangri white chocolate slab and gulkand chocolate puff pastry. If you would like to order your Mug Cakes Deepavali gift box, call or WhatsApp on 9361690795.