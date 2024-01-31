Gestural language for an inclusive society

CHENNAI: With the success of its recently concluded series of sign language workshops that saw visual-manual modality to convey meanings, IDAM- The Art & Cultural Space in the city left an indelible mark on over 100 participants across seven batches.



“Going beyond the confines of mere instruction, our workshops aimed at empowering individuals to communicate effectively through the language of signs. Attendees for the workshop ranged from students and professionals to community members, all eager to learn the invaluable skill of sign language and contribute to a more inclusive society,” states Vetri MV, creative director, IDAM.

The success of gestural language workshops has prompted the platform to take a step forward in its commitment to inclusivity.

On February 3, all workshop participants would visit St Louis College for the Deaf at Adyar. Known for its pioneering work in deaf education, the institution will open its doors to the workshop attendees for an immersive experience.

“This visit aims not only to provide participants with first-hand exposure to the deaf community’s vibrant culture, but also to deepen their understanding of the importance of sign language as a means of communication,” explains Vetri. The visit will include guided tours, interactive sessions and opportunities for participants to engage with students and faculty members. It is a unique chance for them to witness the resilience, creativity and strength within the deaf community, fostering empathy and understanding.