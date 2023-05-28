German tourist who claimed 'knifepoint robbery' lied, said Police

CHENNAI: Police investigations into the allegations by a German tourist who claimed that he was robbed at knifepoint in the city near Valasaravakkam has revealed that the foriegner was lying. Police recovered his belongings intact from his hotel room.

According to the complaint by Friedrich Vincent (23), he was on a walk towards his service apartment in Sridevi Kuppam after finishing his dinner, when two bike-borne suspects allegedly intercepted and robbed him. He alleged that he lost his backpack and shoulder bag containing a laptop and clothes.



Friedrich had reached Chennai airport on Wednesday afternoon travelling from Sri Lanka. He was on his way from the Central Railway Station to his apartment, when he claimed the robbery happened.

Valasaravakkam Police who began investigations into the allegations found that he was bluffing and recovered all his belongings intact. "It is not clear why the tourist lied to us. We have got a statement from him and let him off with a warning. However, a report regarding how the events turned up will be sent to a magistrate and based on the court directions, we will take action, " said a police officer.

