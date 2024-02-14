GCTP launches "Neenga Road Rajava" initiative to curb driving on wrong lane

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) on Wednesday launched its "Neenga Road Rajava" (Are you the king of the road) initiative seeking the public to share photographs of vehicles driving in the wrong lane for police to take action.

The social media team of the city police will be constantly monitoring the posts under the hashtag and action will be taken as per law. Police said that they have booked 60,181 violators for wrong-side driving in the year 2023. "People driving on the wrong lane seem to assume that they own the road. This leads to a lot of accidents too," a police officer said.

According to GCTP, apart from the various initiatives to ensure road safety, they also seek to educate the public about road safety. A road safety awareness film, "Neenga Road Raja va?" directed by Filmmaker Vignesh Sivan was released on Wednesday. The video is aimed at discouraging the motorists from wrong side and dangerous driving by disregarding traffic rules. Similarly another video, providing insights to follow traffic rules was also released. Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), R Sudhakar said that GCTP's initiatives have helped reduce the number of fatal deaths in the city over the years. "The number of fatal deaths in Chennai city limits in 2021 was 573 and it reduced to 204 in the year 2023," an official release stated.