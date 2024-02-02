'GCTP is working on making Chennai a no-accident city'

CHENNAI: Additional Commissioner of Greater Chennai Traffic Police, R Sudhakar has said GCTP's aim is to make Chennai a no-accident city and Chennai is one among the metropolitan cities where road accidents have come down.



Flagging off the road-safety awareness run title 'Run 5K for 5Ks', R Sudhakar, Additional Commissioner (Traffic), Greater Chennai Traffic Police, said, "If people understand a road and interact with it properly then there will be no accidents. Our aim is to make Chennai a no-accident city and we are proud that Chennai is one among the metropolitan cities where road accidents have come down. Through events like these, we aim to further raise awareness and urge the public to support our endeavour."

Speaking on the occasion, Director of IIT-Madras V Kamakoti said, "Conditions prevalent in India provide us with opportunities to provide solutions to address different problems when it comes to making our roads safer. We have worked on several other initiatives in the past on improving driver behaviour and through this Road Safety Month initiative, we hope to sensitise the younger generation, who will be the drivers of tomorrow, towards safer driving practices."

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras' (IIT-M) Centre of Excellence for Road Safety (CoERS) is partnering with Greater Chennai Traffic Police to celebrate the Road Safety Month 2024 organised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) through a series of events from January 16 to February 14, 2024.

An awareness run titled 'Run 5K for 5Ks' was flagged off by G Venkatraman, ADGP, Tamil Nadu Police and R Sudhakar, Additional Commissioner (Traffic), Greater Chennai Traffic Police, in the presence of Venkatesh Balasubramanian, Head, CoERS, IIT-M.

The 5K run took place to raise awareness on the 5Ks – keep lane discipline, keep priority for pedestrians, keep adhering to speed limit, keep helmet usage mandatory, and keep seat belt usage mandatory.