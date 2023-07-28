GCTP aims to train 10,000 RSP cadets this academic year

CHENNAI: More than 1000 RSP (Road Safety Patrol) cadets from 30 schools have visited the traffic park at Beach road in July, city police said.

Further, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has planned to bring 10,000 cadets from about 350 schools during the current academic year, officials said.

This program is being organised three days in a week i.e. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and will be on a regular basis throughout the year.

The RSP cadets are brought to the Traffic Park by buses and vans arranged by GCTP.

The School children are taught by experienced traffic police personnel and wardens on various aspects of Road Safety through a Power Point Presentation and also the traffic signals and other aspects of the roads are also taught to them.

“They are provided with cycles at the park, where they can have a ride and also they are trained in cycling. The GCTP has procured few new cycles and given to the Traffic Park. It is also proposed to purchase and provide few more cycles and also two Air conditioners to the auditorium, where the Power Point presentations are made,” an official release stated.

The cadets are being provided with a Participation Certificate and a Souvenir.

Police believe that the concept of bringing school children to Traffic Park in order to train them and to create awareness will have a cascading effect in ensuring better safety on roads.