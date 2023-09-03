GCP retrieves property documents of land from elderly couple's son

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police (GCP) came to the aid of a senior citizen couple and retrieved the property documents of land from their elder son, which they needed to pledge to meet their medical expenses.

The couple, Parthasarathy (82) and Valliammal (77) are residents of Madipakkam. The couple have three sons and a daughter.

The octogenarian retired from Indian Airlines in 2000.

Police said that the couple's eldest son, Mahendran works in Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC), and the couple is residing with their younger son, Srinivasan.

While the couple had divided their properties and given shares to all four children, Parthasarathy and his wife owned a 6000 sq ft of land at Chengundram village in Chengelpet district which they had planned to sell to meet their medical expenses. However, the eldest son was against this and took away the original property documents without his father's knowledge in 2022.

Despite the elderly man's requests, Mahendran did not return the documents after which Parthasarathy filed a complaint with Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on August 23.

Subsequently, on the commissioner's directions, St Thomas Mount Deputy Commissioner of Police, Deepak Siwach visited the elderly man at his home and conducted the inquiry, and then directed their eldest son to hand over the original documents to his father.

On Sunday, the elder son, Mahendran handed over the original property documents to his parents after police intervention.