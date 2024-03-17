GCC’s Rs 1,071-cr North Chennai Development Plan

CHENNAI: As many as 86 projects including privatisation of solid waste management in Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones (zone 5 and 6), multilevel parking and modernised crematoriums would be taken over by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

Under the North Chennai Development Plan Rs 1,071 crore has been allotted, of which Rs 921.44 crore and Rs 150 crore funds are by corporation and CMDA, respectively.

Of the total number of projects, 51 works have been indicated for the current fiscal year 2023 – 2024, and 35 projects would be taken over in the upcoming year. The corporation focuses on various developmental projects in north Chennai including construction of an atmospheric air pollution control room at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore in Tiruvottiyur zone (zone 1). A modernised MTC depot at MTC Kathivakkam, restoration and beautification of Thamaraikulam pond will be carried out at a cost of Rs 1.14 crore.

It is noted that several water bodies will be restored under the North Chennai Development Plan in Manali and Madhavaram zones. GCC will be restoring at least 8 water bodies in Manali zone (zone 2) and 7 lakes and ponds in Madhavaram zone at an estimated cost of Rs 11.18 crore and Rs 8.08 crore respectively.

The north Chennai residents get a multilevel parking at Broadway bus stand worth Rs 525 crore, new community centres and upgrading primary health centres in various areas. A total cost of Rs 32.62 crore allocated for conservation, revitalisation and seismic retrofitting of Victoria Public Hall in Royapuram zone (zone 5). In addition, a fish market will be inaugurated at Chintadripet soon at an estimated cost of Rs 2.19 crore.