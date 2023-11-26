GCC urges people to complain if parking fees charged more than permissible limit

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation stated that if parking fees are charged higher than the permissible charge limit in the city, the public can raise their complaints on the helpline number 1913.

Meanwhile, people find it difficult to find parking lots especially in the commercial hubs and are forced to pay a higher charge than usual, rued customers.

"Under city special projects, the parking management is allowed to be collected by a private company for providing parking related services on a contractual basis. However, it has brought to notice that many parking lots in the city especially in commercial areas the fee has been collected higher than the usual charge. To avoid such issues among the public, people shall raise complaints if an additional charge has been collected in the city, " stated an official release from Ripon building on Sunday.

The parking charges are Rs 20 per hour for four-wheelers and Rs 5 per hour for two-wheelers across the city including parking lots at T Nagar.

However, in Pondy Bazaar, a special parking fee is charged where Rs 60 per hour is charged for four wheelers and Rs.15 per hour collected for two-wheelers.

If any parking lots charge beyond the prescribed fee motorists should complain to the civic body through phone number 1913, or social media platform and city corporation website.

The corporation authorities assured immediate actions would be taken against the contractors, added the statement.

"We are not aware of the fixed parking charges by the civic body we are forced to pay the fee they ask for. Those who are aware of the charges question the staff and pay the actual parking fee. The local body should create an awareness among the public regarding the same. Additionally, it's difficult to find a space to park the vehicle and we end up parking in interior roads which causes inconvenience to the pedestrians, " said R Kannan, a resident of Royapettah.

As there is a need for additional parking lots in the city, a survey conducted on the requirements for parking spaces.

The city corporation has planned to enhance the parking system by improving the technology and user-friendly with advanced features by creating an app.