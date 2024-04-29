GCC to set up direction board to summer medical camps, health centers for easy access to public

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan said that a direction board will be set up to aid the medical centers, so the public would easily reach the health centers during the summer season.

He further advised the public not to step out of the house unnecessary during the day time to prevent heat related issues.

While addressing the media, the commissioner said, "In view of heat and surge in temperature level, various measures have been taken including thaneer pandhal, medical camps and preparatory measures taken at primary health centers and health and wellness centres in the city to prevent summer related health issues. ORS has been distributed to those who have been dehydrated due to soaring heat."

The commissioner explained that the ORS will be given as per the doctors advisory to the public.

Also, since only residents of the concerned area will be aware of the medical centers and healthcare centers, we have planned to set up a direction board where the public can utilise the camps during the summer.

Meanwhile, in view of World Veterinary Day on April 27, the corporation commissioner stated, "Almost 70 percent of communicable diseases are transmitted from animals, so awareness has been created among the people. In addition, the cow attacks continue to increase in the city the cattle owners are advised to cooperate with the corporation to avoid such mishaps in the future."

Apart from anti-rabies vaccination given to the stray dogs, the Chennai Corporation also provides vaccination against canine distemper and parvo virus for both stray and pet dogs in the city.