GCC to pay tuition fee for students who cleared national entrance exams

CHENNAI: The Education Department of Chennai Corporation will pay tuition fees for the current academic year for students who have cleared entrance exams including NEET, JEE, and placed at National-level colleges.

On the other hand, the civic body has planned to take the students of class 11 of corporation schools for an educational tour. An estimated cost of Rs 11 lakh has been allocated for the project.

The resolution from the corporation noted that in the fiscal year 2023 – 2024 the mayor announced that the class 12 students who cleared the entrance exams such as Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET), Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and placed national level colleges such as IIT, National Law School of India University in Bangalore, AIIMS and MMC will be provided tuition fees from the Chennai Corporation only for the academic year 2023 – 2024.

In addition, the Class 11 students will be taken on factory visits as part of educational tours. The aim of this tour is to provide students with practical guidance and enhance their knowledge.

The local body authorities have decided to take the 11th-grade students to various places such as Aavin, Chennai and Ennore port trust, Anna Centenary library, Dakshinachitra, Periyar Science and technology centre, and BM Birla planetarium, Signal Park and Hyundai car factory, Irungattukottai.

Meanwhile, after multiple requests from the ward members in the council to place the photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at the council hall in Ripon Building.

The civic body has decided to keep the CM photo at the principal's office of Chennai corporation schools, and zonal offices.