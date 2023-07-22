GCC to organize special camps to immunize children

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to organise special camp from August to October to immunize children under theIndradhanush mission for those who have missed out three doses of vaccination. The civic body authorities conducts door to door survey from July 18 to prepare a list of kids, and pregnant women to get vaccinated against life-threatening diseases.

"Sometimes children might have got only one or two doses, and parents forget to keep track of the vaccination doses against diseases. Though the majority of the kids are vaccinated in the city, a few would have migrated from other states or districts that have also been taken into account. So, we are identifying if any children have missed out in getting immunisation and insist them to vaccinate at the nearby clinics or special camps," said Dr M Jagadeesan, city health officer, GCC.

Awareness has been created among the parents and pregnant women to get immunized in the given due period to avoid health complications in the future. "This vaccine can protect children against tuberculosis, polio, yellow throat, whooping cough, pertussis, pneumonia, measles and Japanese encephalitis. The civic body aims that the children get completely vaccinated," said Jagadeesan.

Indradhanush vaccination camp commenced in 2014 in the country, the Chennai Corporation organized 8 camps in 2015, 2016 and 2022. This year the camps will be held from August to October. Kids who have missed their doses aged 0-2 years, 2-5 years of age and pregnant women will be vaccinated on the camp days as per the National Immunization Schedule. Also, children of migrant workers will be vaccinated at their residence during the camp days.

The camp for first dose will be held from August 7 – 12, second dose September 11 to 16, and for the third dose vaccination from October 9 to 14. It will be organised at government hospitals, primary healthcare centres, and anganwadi centres from 9 am to 4 pm.